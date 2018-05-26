3rd Amaliqa brigade commander, operations chief killed in West coast [26/مايو/2018]

SANAA, May 26 (Saba) – Commander of 3rd Amaliqa brigade and operations chief were killed in west coast front of Taiz province, a source in the Ministry of Defense told Saba News Agency on Saturday.



The source said than more than 30 ambulances arrived to carry the bodies of dead mercenaries from the 3rd brigade to Makha hospital.

Furthermore, the army and the popular committees were able to repel the largest march supported by air and sea strikes cover in the West Coast front which lasted two days, and inflicted the invaders and mercenaries more than 120 dead and hundreds wounded.





Sameera Hassn

Saba