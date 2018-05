2 Saudi-led aggression airstrikes hit Amran [26/مايو/2018]



AMRAN, May 26 (Saba) – Warplanes of the US-backed Saudi-led aggression coalition on Saturday launched two strikes on Amran province, an official told Saba News Agency.

The two airstrikes targeted Aswd mount of Harf-Sufian district, said the official.



Sameera Hassn

Saba