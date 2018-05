civilian killed, in Saudi-led airstrike on Hodeidah [26/مايو/2018]

HODEIDAH, May 26 (Saba) – A civilian was killed when the US-backed Saudi-led coalition on Saturday launched an airstrikes on Hodaidah province, an official told Saba news Agency.

The civilian was killed in the airstrike which targeted Sawiq village of Tuhaita district, the center said.

In Kilo-16 area, of Hodeidah, the warplane launched an strike, the official added.



Sameera Hassn

Saba