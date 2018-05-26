Civilian injured in Saudi missile shelling on Saada [26/مايو/2018]

SAADA, May 26 (Saba) – A civilian was injured when missile shelling of the US-backed Saudi-led aggression coalition on Friday targeted Saada province, a security official told Saba on Saturday.



The shelling targeted several areas of Razih border district, the official said.

Furthermore, artillery and missile shelling targeted several areas of Monabeh border district, damaging residents’ farms and properties, added the official.

Meanwhile, the warplanes of aggression launched 10 raids on Atfain area of Ketaf district, said the official.



Sameera Hassn



Saba