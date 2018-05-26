ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: السبت، 26 - مايو - 2018 الساعة 02:19:24م
كسر زحوفات مكثفة للغزاة والمرتزقة وتكبيدهم خسائر كبيرة في الأرواح والعتاد
كسر أبطال الجيش واللجان الشعبية زحوفات مكثفة للغزاة والمرتزقة وكبدوهم خسائر كبيرة في الأرواح والعتاد ، فيما أطلقت القوة الصاروخية باليستياً على معسكر مستحدث في نجران خلال الـ 24 ساعة الماضية .
الرئيس الفنزويلي يعلن عن طرد القائم بالأعمال الأمريكي لإتهامه بالتخابر
أعلن الرئيس الفنزويلي نيكولاس مادورو اليوم الثلاثاء عن طرد القائم بالأعمال الأمريكي في فنزويلا تود روبينسون .. متهماً إياه بـ "التخابر" ضد حكومة البلاد.
أسعار النفط ترتفع وبرنت يقترب من 80 دولارا بفعل مخاوف الإمدادات
ارتفعت أسعار النفط اليوم الثلاثاء واقترب خام القياس العالمي مزيج برنت من 80 دولارا للبرميل بفعل مخاوف من مزيد من الانخفاض في إنتاج فنزويلا من الخام بعد انتخابات رئاسية مثيرة للجدل واحتمال فرض عقوبات أمريكية على البلد العضو في منظمة البلدان المصدرة للبترو
الأمازون يحجز بطاقة التأهل لربع نهائي دورة الشهيد عبد الغني
حجز فريق شاهي الأمازون مقعده في ربع نهائي دورة ألعاب الشهيد عبد العزيز عبد الغني لكرة القدم والتي ينظمها النادي الأهلي بصنعاء بدعم مجموعة الحاج علي الحباري وأولاده الصناعية والتجارية.
مصرع نحو 20 شخصا جراء اصطدام حافلة ركاب بجرار وناقلة في غرب أوغندا
مناقشة آلية معالجة التحديات التي تواجه التعليم الفني بالمحويت
انخفاض مؤشرات الأسهم الأمريكية عند الإغلاق تحت ضغط هبوط أسعار النفط
انطلاق أول تليسكوب من نوعه فى العالم من جنوب افريقيا
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Civilian injured in Saudi missile shelling on Saada
[26/مايو/2018]
SAADA, May 26 (Saba) – A civilian was injured when missile shelling of the US-backed Saudi-led aggression coalition on Friday targeted Saada province, a security official told Saba on Saturday.

The shelling targeted several areas of Razih border district, the official said.
Furthermore, artillery and missile shelling targeted several areas of Monabeh border district, damaging residents’ farms and properties, added the official.
Meanwhile, the warplanes of aggression launched 10 raids on Atfain area of Ketaf district, said the official.

Sameera Hassn

Saba
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
أكثر من 17 شهيد وجريح بغارات الطيران ونيران مرتزقة العدوان
[26/مايو/2018]
طيران العدوان يشن غارتين على مديرية حرف سفيان بعمران
[26/مايو/2018]
استشهاد مواطن بغارة لطيران العدوان في التحتيا بالحديدة
[26/مايو/2018]
طيران العدوان يدمر عدد من زوارق الصيادين بالحديدة
[26/مايو/2018]
إستشهاد مواطنين اثنين إثر غارة لطيران العدوان بزبيد
[25/مايو/2018]
