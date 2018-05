Aggression warplane destroys number of fishers boats in Hodeidah [26/مايو/2018]

HODEIDAH, May 26 (Saba) - The US- backed Saudi-led aggression coalition warplanes waged four airstrikes on fishers center on Bajil district in Hodeidah province, causing to the destroying of number of the boats, an official told Saba on Saturday.

The operation took place in al-Erg area at Bajil district, said the official.

Eman

Saba