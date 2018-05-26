ابحث عن:
محلي
عربي ودولي
اقتصاد
رياضة
آخر تحديث: السبت، 26 - مايو - 2018 الساعة 02:56:00ص
دك تجمعات لجيش العدو ومرتزقته بجيزان ونجران
دكت القوة الصاروخية والمدفعية للجيش واللجان الشعبية، تجمعات للجنود السعوديين والمرتزقة في جيزان ونجران.
الرئيس الفنزويلي يعلن عن طرد القائم بالأعمال الأمريكي لإتهامه بالتخابر
أعلن الرئيس الفنزويلي نيكولاس مادورو اليوم الثلاثاء عن طرد القائم بالأعمال الأمريكي في فنزويلا تود روبينسون .. متهماً إياه بـ "التخابر" ضد حكومة البلاد.
أسعار النفط ترتفع وبرنت يقترب من 80 دولارا بفعل مخاوف الإمدادات
ارتفعت أسعار النفط اليوم الثلاثاء واقترب خام القياس العالمي مزيج برنت من 80 دولارا للبرميل بفعل مخاوف من مزيد من الانخفاض في إنتاج فنزويلا من الخام بعد انتخابات رئاسية مثيرة للجدل واحتمال فرض عقوبات أمريكية على البلد العضو في منظمة البلدان المصدرة للبترو
الأمازون يحجز بطاقة التأهل لربع نهائي دورة الشهيد عبد الغني
حجز فريق شاهي الأمازون مقعده في ربع نهائي دورة ألعاب الشهيد عبد العزيز عبد الغني لكرة القدم والتي ينظمها النادي الأهلي بصنعاء بدعم مجموعة الحاج علي الحباري وأولاده الصناعية والتجارية.
آخر الأخبار:
إنطلاق بطولة الناشئين لكرة القدم ضمن الملتقى الرمضاني لنادي الوحدة
كسر زحفين لمرتزقة الجيش السعودي قبالة جيزان
طيران العدوان يشن غارتين على مديرية حرف سفيان بعمران
استشهاد مواطن بغارة لطيران العدوان في التحتيا بالحديدة
اسم المستخدم: كلمة المرور:
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
120 Saudi-paid mercenaries dead, hundreds wounded in west coast battles
[26/مايو/2018]

SANAA, May 26 (Saba) – At least 120 of Saudi-paid mercenaries were killed and hundreds wounded when the army and popular forces repelled their wide-scale infiltration in the west coast front, a source at the Ministry of Defense told Saba.

The two-days infiltration, which was backed by an air and sea cover, ended with the escape of the mercenaries, who suffered heavy losses in life and equipment, the source said.

He added that the army forces destroyed more than five various military vehicles and seized military equipment left by the mercenaries.

BA

Saba
  المزيد من (Saudi Aggression War against Yemen)

العدوان السعودي على اليمن
طيران العدوان يشن غارتين على مديرية حرف سفيان بعمران
[26/مايو/2018]
استشهاد مواطن بغارة لطيران العدوان في التحتيا بالحديدة
[26/مايو/2018]
طيران العدوان يدمر عدد من زوارق الصيادين بالحديدة
[26/مايو/2018]
إستشهاد مواطنين اثنين إثر غارة لطيران العدوان بزبيد
[25/مايو/2018]
طيران العدوان يستهدف جرافة مواطن بمنطقة الزريبة في زبيد
[25/مايو/2018]
عن وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ) | اتفاقية استخدام الموقع | الاتصال بنا
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © 1999 - 2018، وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ)
Powered by