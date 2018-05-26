120 Saudi-paid mercenaries dead, hundreds wounded in west coast battles [26/مايو/2018]



SANAA, May 26 (Saba) – At least 120 of Saudi-paid mercenaries were killed and hundreds wounded when the army and popular forces repelled their wide-scale infiltration in the west coast front, a source at the Ministry of Defense told Saba.



The two-days infiltration, which was backed by an air and sea cover, ended with the escape of the mercenaries, who suffered heavy losses in life and equipment, the source said.



He added that the army forces destroyed more than five various military vehicles and seized military equipment left by the mercenaries.



BA



Saba