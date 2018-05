2 civilians killed in Saudi-led airstrike on Hdeidah [25/مايو/2018]

HODEIDAH, May 25 (Saba) – Two civilians were killed when warplane of the US-backed Saudi-led coalition aggression on Friday launched a strike on Hodeidah province, an official told Saba News Agency.



The airstrike hit a main road in Zabid district, said the center.





Sameera Hassn

