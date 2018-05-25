ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الجمعة، 25 - مايو - 2018 الساعة 05:09:40م
مصرع العشرات من جنود العدو والمرتزقة في عمليات للجيش واللجان الشعبية
لقي العشرات من جنود العدو السعودي والمرتزقة مصرعهم في عمليات للجيش واللجان الشعبية ، فيما استهدفت القوة الصاروخية بصاروخ باليستي ميناء جيزان خلال الـ 24 ساعة الماضية .
الرئيس الفنزويلي يعلن عن طرد القائم بالأعمال الأمريكي لإتهامه بالتخابر
أعلن الرئيس الفنزويلي نيكولاس مادورو اليوم الثلاثاء عن طرد القائم بالأعمال الأمريكي في فنزويلا تود روبينسون .. متهماً إياه بـ "التخابر" ضد حكومة البلاد.
أسعار النفط ترتفع وبرنت يقترب من 80 دولارا بفعل مخاوف الإمدادات
ارتفعت أسعار النفط اليوم الثلاثاء واقترب خام القياس العالمي مزيج برنت من 80 دولارا للبرميل بفعل مخاوف من مزيد من الانخفاض في إنتاج فنزويلا من الخام بعد انتخابات رئاسية مثيرة للجدل واحتمال فرض عقوبات أمريكية على البلد العضو في منظمة البلدان المصدرة للبترو
الأمازون يحجز بطاقة التأهل لربع نهائي دورة الشهيد عبد الغني
حجز فريق شاهي الأمازون مقعده في ربع نهائي دورة ألعاب الشهيد عبد العزيز عبد الغني لكرة القدم والتي ينظمها النادي الأهلي بصنعاء بدعم مجموعة الحاج علي الحباري وأولاده الصناعية والتجارية.
  Reports
Yemeni Council launches its 1st report on coalition’s crimes in Saada.
[25/مايو/2018]


SAADA, May 25 (Saba) - The Yemeni Council for Rights and Freedoms on Friday launched the preliminary report on crimes of Saudi-led aggression coalition in Saada province during three years,



In a press conference organized by the council, Saada Governor, Mohammed Jaber Awad , said that the province has been subjected to war crimes, genocide and systematic destruction of infrastructure and all elements of life during three years of aggression under international silence.



For his part, the President of the Yemeni Council, Ali Ali al-Mutamiz that the province of Saada has been subjected to more than seventy terrible massacre.



Al-Mutamiz added, there is not a final statistic of the number of killing and wounding civilians in the province, which exceeded eight thousand, and what has been identified so far by name and injury half the number as a result of aggression deliberate targeting to communications and transportation.


Al-Mutamiz reviewed the report, which showed that 51 of health facilities, 267of schools and 84 generators and station related to the electricity and their connections were destroyed, as well as 578 farms and agricultural building damaged in a total and partial, and the losses of oil amounted reached to about nine billion Yemeni Riyals.



He also reviewed the huge losses which have been exposed to communications networks, banks and banking services, roads, bridges, parks, media, youth and sports facilities.



The repot also pointed out to the Losses in the industry and trade, religious and archaeological assets and water which were estimated at tens of billions, Al-Mutamiz added.


Sameera Hassn
Saba
