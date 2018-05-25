Yemeni Council launches its 1st report on coalition’s crimes in Saada.

SAADA, May 25 (Saba) - The Yemeni Council for Rights and Freedoms on Friday launched the preliminary report on crimes of Saudi-led aggression coalition in Saada province during three years,







In a press conference organized by the council, Saada Governor, Mohammed Jaber Awad , said that the province has been subjected to war crimes, genocide and systematic destruction of infrastructure and all elements of life during three years of aggression under international silence.





For his part, the President of the Yemeni Council, Ali Ali al-Mutamiz that the province of Saada has been subjected to more than seventy terrible massacre.





Al-Mutamiz reviewed the report, which showed that 51 of health facilities, 267of schools and 84 generators and station related to the electricity and their connections were destroyed, as well as 578 farms and agricultural building damaged in a total and partial, and the losses of oil amounted reached to about nine billion Yemeni Riyals.





He also reviewed the huge losses which have been exposed to communications networks, banks and banking services, roads, bridges, parks, media, youth and sports facilities.





Al-Mutamiz added, there is not a final statistic of the number of killing and wounding civilians in the province, which exceeded eight thousand, and what has been identified so far by name and injury half the number as a result of aggression deliberate targeting to communications and transportation.

The repot also pointed out to the Losses in the industry and trade, religious and archaeological assets and water which were estimated at tens of billions, Al-Mutamiz added.