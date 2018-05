Civilian killed in Saudi-led airstrike on Taiz [25/مايو/2018]

TAIZ, May 25 (Saba) – A civilian was killed and another injured when the US-Backed Saudi-led aggression coalition airstrike on Friday hit Taiz province, an official Saba News Agency.



The coalition airstrike targeted a civilian’s homes in Barh area of Maqbanah district.



Sameera Hassn

Saba