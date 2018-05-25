Report: Dozens of Saudi troop killed in Army’s offensive operations over 24 hour

SANAA, May 25 (Saba) - Dozens of Saudi soldiers and their mercenaries were killed when the Yemen army and popular committees carried out military offensive operation, including missile, artillery and sniping attacks, and a ballistic missile targeted Saudi port of Jizan during the past 24 hours, according to military reports combined by Saba News Agency on Friday.





Saudi-led aggression Coalition media admitted killing 10 of its soldier by the fires of the army and popular committees in beyond border front.





In southern Saudi province of Jizan, a missile, Bader-1, was fired toward Jizan port.





Also in Jizan, seven of the Saudi soldiers and Saudi-paid Sudanese mercenaries were shot dead in Ma’een valley.





Artillery and missile shells were fired toward Saudi soldiers and their militias in military Julah center, as well as saudi soldiers and mercenaries’ gatherings were targeted in northern Mabkhara and eastern Om-Qateb sites of Jizan.





In the border province of Najran, artillery force of the army and committees shelled gatherings of Saudi soldiers in Selh censorship, and shelled Saudi-paid mercenaries’ gathering in Boqea desert.





In Asir Saudi border province, artillery and missile shelling targeted mercenaries’ gatherings in Alab border crossing, while a mercenaries’ leader was killed by the army and committees’s fires in Alab front.





In Taiz province, two military vehicles were destroyed by guided missiles in the west coast front, killing all its crew.





In Dhalea province, the army and committees carried out an offensive operation on mercenaries’ sites in Ya’es area of Muris district, killing and wounding dozens.





In Yemen’s Jawf province, an offensive operation was waged on mercenaries’ sites in Ham front, killing and wounding dozens of them.





[25/مايو/2018]Also in the west coast front of Taiz, a Saudi-paid mercenary was killed by the fires of the army and committees.In Bayda province, a Saudi-paid mercenaries leader was killed in clashes between the mercenaries in Qaniya market.Writing by Sameera HassnSaba