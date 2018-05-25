ابحث عن:
محلي
عربي ودولي
اقتصاد
رياضة
آخر تحديث: الجمعة، 25 - مايو - 2018 الساعة 05:09:40م
مصرع العشرات من جنود العدو والمرتزقة في عمليات للجيش واللجان الشعبية
لقي العشرات من جنود العدو السعودي والمرتزقة مصرعهم في عمليات للجيش واللجان الشعبية ، فيما استهدفت القوة الصاروخية بصاروخ باليستي ميناء جيزان خلال الـ 24 ساعة الماضية .
الرئيس الفنزويلي يعلن عن طرد القائم بالأعمال الأمريكي لإتهامه بالتخابر
أعلن الرئيس الفنزويلي نيكولاس مادورو اليوم الثلاثاء عن طرد القائم بالأعمال الأمريكي في فنزويلا تود روبينسون .. متهماً إياه بـ "التخابر" ضد حكومة البلاد.
أسعار النفط ترتفع وبرنت يقترب من 80 دولارا بفعل مخاوف الإمدادات
ارتفعت أسعار النفط اليوم الثلاثاء واقترب خام القياس العالمي مزيج برنت من 80 دولارا للبرميل بفعل مخاوف من مزيد من الانخفاض في إنتاج فنزويلا من الخام بعد انتخابات رئاسية مثيرة للجدل واحتمال فرض عقوبات أمريكية على البلد العضو في منظمة البلدان المصدرة للبترو
الأمازون يحجز بطاقة التأهل لربع نهائي دورة الشهيد عبد الغني
حجز فريق شاهي الأمازون مقعده في ربع نهائي دورة ألعاب الشهيد عبد العزيز عبد الغني لكرة القدم والتي ينظمها النادي الأهلي بصنعاء بدعم مجموعة الحاج علي الحباري وأولاده الصناعية والتجارية.
آخر الأخبار:
لجنة الواجبات الزكوية بالمحويت تدشن أعمالها لمتابعة الإيرادات
وقفات عقب صلاة الجمعة بأمانة العاصمة تندد بجرائم العدوان
أمسية رمضانية في حجة تناقش سبل الارتقاء بمستوى الأداء
مناقشة دور العقال والشخصيات الاجتماعية بالمحويت في التوعية لمواجهة العدوان
اسم المستخدم: كلمة المرور:
  Reports
Report: Dozens of Saudi troop killed in Army’s offensive operations over 24 hour
[25/مايو/2018]


SANAA, May 25 (Saba) - Dozens of Saudi soldiers and their mercenaries were killed when the Yemen army and popular committees carried out military offensive operation, including missile, artillery and sniping attacks, and a ballistic missile targeted Saudi port of Jizan during the past 24 hours, according to military reports combined by Saba News Agency on Friday.



Saudi-led aggression Coalition media admitted killing 10 of its soldier by the fires of the army and popular committees in beyond border front.



In southern Saudi province of Jizan, a missile, Bader-1, was fired toward Jizan port.



Also in Jizan, seven of the Saudi soldiers and Saudi-paid Sudanese mercenaries were shot dead in Ma’een valley.



Artillery and missile shells were fired toward Saudi soldiers and their militias in military Julah center, as well as saudi soldiers and mercenaries’ gatherings were targeted in northern Mabkhara and eastern Om-Qateb sites of Jizan.



In the border province of Najran, artillery force of the army and committees shelled gatherings of Saudi soldiers in Selh censorship, and shelled Saudi-paid mercenaries’ gathering in Boqea desert.



In Asir Saudi border province, artillery and missile shelling targeted mercenaries’ gatherings in Alab border crossing, while a mercenaries’ leader was killed by the army and committees’s fires in Alab front.



In Taiz province, two military vehicles were destroyed by guided missiles in the west coast front, killing all its crew.



Also in the west coast front of Taiz, a Saudi-paid mercenary was killed by the fires of the army and committees.

In Dhalea province, the army and committees carried out an offensive operation on mercenaries’ sites in Ya’es area of Muris district, killing and wounding dozens.



In Yemen’s Jawf province, an offensive operation was waged on mercenaries’ sites in Ham front, killing and wounding dozens of them.



In Bayda province, a Saudi-paid mercenaries leader was killed in clashes between the mercenaries in Qaniya market.

Writing by Sameera Hassn
Saba
  المزيد من (Reports)

العدوان السعودي على اليمن
طيران العدوان يستهدف جرافة مواطن بمنطقة الزريبة في زبيد
[25/مايو/2018]
استشهاد وإصابة مواطنين اثنين بغارة لطيران العدوان على تعز
[25/مايو/2018]
طيران العدوان يستهدف بغارة جرافة مواطن بالحديدة
[25/مايو/2018]
طيران العدوان يشن 21 غارة على صعدة
[25/مايو/2018]
استشهاد وإصابة ستة مواطنين بغارة لطيران العدوان استهدفت بدو بصعدة
[25/مايو/2018]
عن وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ) | اتفاقية استخدام الموقع | الاتصال بنا
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © 1999 - 2018، وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ)
Powered by