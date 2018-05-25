Report: 32 Saudi-led airstrikes hit Saada, Hodeidah on 24 hours [25/مايو/2018]

SANAA, May 25 (Saba) – The US-backed Saudi-led aggression coalition launched 32 air strikes, cluster bombs and ground attacks which targeted residents’ properties in Saada and Hodeidah Yemen’s provinces over the past 24 hours, according to reports combined by Saba News Agency on Friday.



In Saada province, the warplanes of aggression waged five airstrikes on Boqea area of Ketaf district, 16 airstrikes on residents’ farms and homes in several areas of Baqem district and two airstrikes hit Majz district.



Also in Saada, the warplanes dropped Cluster bombs which targeted several areas of Munabeh district.

Meanwhile, artillery and missile shelling targeted several areas of Shada border district of Saada.



In the red sea port province of Hodeidah, 9 Saudi-led aggression coalition airstrikes hit Tuhaita district.



Writing by Sameera Hassn



