آخر تحديث: الجمعة، 25 - مايو - 2018 الساعة 05:09:40م
مصرع العشرات من جنود العدو والمرتزقة في عمليات للجيش واللجان الشعبية
لقي العشرات من جنود العدو السعودي والمرتزقة مصرعهم في عمليات للجيش واللجان الشعبية ، فيما استهدفت القوة الصاروخية بصاروخ باليستي ميناء جيزان خلال الـ 24 ساعة الماضية .
الرئيس الفنزويلي يعلن عن طرد القائم بالأعمال الأمريكي لإتهامه بالتخابر
أعلن الرئيس الفنزويلي نيكولاس مادورو اليوم الثلاثاء عن طرد القائم بالأعمال الأمريكي في فنزويلا تود روبينسون .. متهماً إياه بـ "التخابر" ضد حكومة البلاد.
أسعار النفط ترتفع وبرنت يقترب من 80 دولارا بفعل مخاوف الإمدادات
ارتفعت أسعار النفط اليوم الثلاثاء واقترب خام القياس العالمي مزيج برنت من 80 دولارا للبرميل بفعل مخاوف من مزيد من الانخفاض في إنتاج فنزويلا من الخام بعد انتخابات رئاسية مثيرة للجدل واحتمال فرض عقوبات أمريكية على البلد العضو في منظمة البلدان المصدرة للبترو
الأمازون يحجز بطاقة التأهل لربع نهائي دورة الشهيد عبد الغني
حجز فريق شاهي الأمازون مقعده في ربع نهائي دورة ألعاب الشهيد عبد العزيز عبد الغني لكرة القدم والتي ينظمها النادي الأهلي بصنعاء بدعم مجموعة الحاج علي الحباري وأولاده الصناعية والتجارية.
لجنة الواجبات الزكوية بالمحويت تدشن أعمالها لمتابعة الإيرادات
وقفات عقب صلاة الجمعة بأمانة العاصمة تندد بجرائم العدوان
أمسية رمضانية في حجة تناقش سبل الارتقاء بمستوى الأداء
مناقشة دور العقال والشخصيات الاجتماعية بالمحويت في التوعية لمواجهة العدوان
Report: 32 Saudi-led airstrikes hit Saada, Hodeidah on 24 hours
[25/مايو/2018]
SANAA, May 25 (Saba) – The US-backed Saudi-led aggression coalition launched 32 air strikes, cluster bombs and ground attacks which targeted residents’ properties in Saada and Hodeidah Yemen’s provinces over the past 24 hours, according to reports combined by Saba News Agency on Friday.

In Saada province, the warplanes of aggression waged five airstrikes on Boqea area of Ketaf district, 16 airstrikes on residents’ farms and homes in several areas of Baqem district and two airstrikes hit Majz district.

Also in Saada, the warplanes dropped Cluster bombs which targeted several areas of Munabeh district.
Meanwhile, artillery and missile shelling targeted several areas of Shada border district of Saada.

In the red sea port province of Hodeidah, 9 Saudi-led aggression coalition airstrikes hit Tuhaita district.

Writing by Sameera Hassn

Saba
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
طيران العدوان يستهدف جرافة مواطن بمنطقة الزريبة في زبيد
[25/مايو/2018]
استشهاد وإصابة مواطنين اثنين بغارة لطيران العدوان على تعز
[25/مايو/2018]
طيران العدوان يستهدف بغارة جرافة مواطن بالحديدة
[25/مايو/2018]
طيران العدوان يشن 21 غارة على صعدة
[25/مايو/2018]
استشهاد وإصابة ستة مواطنين بغارة لطيران العدوان استهدفت بدو بصعدة
[25/مايو/2018]
