Army Rocketry force fires ballistic missile toward Najran [25/مايو/2018]

SANAA, May 25 (Saba) – Rocketry force of the Yemen army and popular committees on Friday fired a ballistic missile toward a military camp in southern Saudi province of Najran, the Yemeni army said in statement obtained by Saba.

The missile, H-Bader-1, targeted newly published military camp in the east if Bir-Askar .



The missile hit the target precisely, read the statement.



Sameera Hassn

Saba