Aggression aircraft targets civilian bulldozer in Hodeidah

HODEIDAH, May 25 (Saba) - The US-backed Saudi-led aggression coalition warplane on Friday launched a raid on Hodeidah province, an official told Saba News Agency.





The air strike targeted a civilian’s bulldozer in Zurbayeh area of Zabid district, said the official.









[25/مايو/2018] Saba