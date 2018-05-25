Army, committees repulse infiltration of Saudi troop in Jizan

JIZAN, May 25 (Saba) – The Yemen army and popular committees on Friday repulsed an advance of Saudi army and Saudi-paid mercenaries in Jaizn border province, a military official told Saba News Agency.





The advance towards Ramdah site was repelled, inflicting the Saudi troops heavy losses of life and equipment.





Furthermore, a military vehicle of the mercenaries was destroyed during repellinf the advance.





The official added that the army and committees repelled numbers of infiltrations, which were backed with intensive air cover, toward the costumes in Haradh district.





[25/مايو/2018]In addition, the army and committees destroyed 13 military vehicles during foiling the infiltrations, killing and wounding dozens of the mercenaries without any progress.Sameera HassnSaba