آخر تحديث: الجمعة، 25 - مايو - 2018 الساعة 02:45:44ص
مصرع وإصابة عدد من المرتزقة بعملية نوعية بمديرية المتون بالجوف
نفذ الجيش واللجان الشعبية اليوم عملية نوعية على مواقع مرتزقة العدوان في منطقة حام الأسفل بمديرية المتون بالجوف.
الرئيس الفنزويلي يعلن عن طرد القائم بالأعمال الأمريكي لإتهامه بالتخابر
أعلن الرئيس الفنزويلي نيكولاس مادورو اليوم الثلاثاء عن طرد القائم بالأعمال الأمريكي في فنزويلا تود روبينسون .. متهماً إياه بـ "التخابر" ضد حكومة البلاد.
أسعار النفط ترتفع وبرنت يقترب من 80 دولارا بفعل مخاوف الإمدادات
ارتفعت أسعار النفط اليوم الثلاثاء واقترب خام القياس العالمي مزيج برنت من 80 دولارا للبرميل بفعل مخاوف من مزيد من الانخفاض في إنتاج فنزويلا من الخام بعد انتخابات رئاسية مثيرة للجدل واحتمال فرض عقوبات أمريكية على البلد العضو في منظمة البلدان المصدرة للبترو
الأمازون يحجز بطاقة التأهل لربع نهائي دورة الشهيد عبد الغني
حجز فريق شاهي الأمازون مقعده في ربع نهائي دورة ألعاب الشهيد عبد العزيز عبد الغني لكرة القدم والتي ينظمها النادي الأهلي بصنعاء بدعم مجموعة الحاج علي الحباري وأولاده الصناعية والتجارية.
آخر الأخبار:
طيران العدوان يستهدف بغارة جرافة مواطن بالحديدة
تدمير 14 آلية بصد زحوفات للجيش السعودي ومرتزقته باتجاه الرمضة وجمارك حرض
خسائر فادحة للغزاة والمرتزقة بكسر زحف لهم شمال صحراء ميدي
الاتصالات: انقطاع جزئي للإنترنت بالمحافظات الشرقية
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Army, committees repulse infiltration of Saudi troop in Jizan
[25/مايو/2018]


JIZAN, May 25 (Saba) – The Yemen army and popular committees on Friday repulsed an advance of Saudi army and Saudi-paid mercenaries in Jaizn border province, a military official told Saba News Agency.



The advance towards Ramdah site was repelled, inflicting the Saudi troops heavy losses of life and equipment.



Furthermore, a military vehicle of the mercenaries was destroyed during repellinf the advance.



The official added that the army and committees repelled numbers of infiltrations, which were backed with intensive air cover, toward the costumes in Haradh district.



In addition, the army and committees destroyed 13 military vehicles during foiling the infiltrations, killing and wounding dozens of the mercenaries without any progress.

Sameera Hassn
Saba
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
طيران العدوان يستهدف بغارة جرافة مواطن بالحديدة
[25/مايو/2018]
طيران العدوان يشن 21 غارة على صعدة
[25/مايو/2018]
استشهاد وإصابة ستة مواطنين بغارة لطيران العدوان استهدفت بدو بصعدة
[25/مايو/2018]
طيران العدوان يشن سلسلة غارات على صعدة مستخدما قنابل عنقودية
[24/مايو/2018]
عشرة شهداء وجرحى في الحديدة بغارات طيران العدوان وتضرر مسجد في صعدة
[24/مايو/2018]
