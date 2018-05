Army repels invaders, mercenaries’ advance in Hajjah

HAJJAH, May 25 (Saba) – The army and popular committees on Friday repelled an advance of invaders and Saudi-paid mercenaries in Hajjah province, a military official told Saba News Agency.





[25/مايو/2018]The advance, which was backed by intensive air cover, was foiled in the north of Medi desert.Meanwhile, the US-backed Saudi-led aggression coalition launched 35 strikes on Haradh and Medi districts.Sameera HassnSaba