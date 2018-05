Dozens of mercenaries killed, injured in Jawf

JAWF, May 25 (Saba) – Dozens of Saudi-paid mercenaries were killed and injured on Friday when the army and popular committees carried out an unique military operation in Jawf province, a military official told Saba News Agency.





The unique operation targeted sites of the mercenaries in Ham area of Mutun district.





Furthermore, the engineering unit of the army and committees destroyed a military vehicle of the mercenaries in Ajasher desert, killing all its crew.