Army’s artillery shells mercenaries’ gatherings in Lahj

LAHJ, May 25 (Saba) – Artillery force of the army and popular committees on Friday shelled gatherings of Saudi-paid mercenaries in lahj province, a military official told Saba News Agency.





The shelling targeted the gatherings in Karsh front, causing direct casualties.





[25/مايو/2018]Ambulances were see rushing to the scene to remove the dead bodies of the mercenaries, said the official.Sameera HassnSaba