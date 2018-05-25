Saudi-led warplanes wage 21 raids on Saada [25/مايو/2018]



SAADA, May 25 (Saba) – US-backed Saudi-led aggression coalition warplanes waged 21 raids over the past 24 hours, targeting several areas in Saada province, a security official told Saba on Friday.



According to the official, 16 airstrikes hit houses and farms of citizens in separate areas in the border district of Baqim, causing large damage to them.



Four air raids targeted Al Abu-Jabara valley in Kitaf district, while another airstrike hit Majaz district, killing five citizens and injuring another.



BA



Saba