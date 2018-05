5 civilians killed in Saudi-led airstrike on Saada [25/مايو/2018]



SAADA, May 25 (Saba) – At least five civilians, including a woman, were killed in an airstrike waged by Saudi-led aggression coalition warplanes on Majaz district of Saada province overnight, a security official told Saba on Friday.



The air raid targeted nomads in Majaz district, killing five people, in an initial toll, and injuring another, according to the official.



