آخر تحديث: الجمعة، 25 - مايو - 2018 الساعة 02:45:44ص
مصرع وإصابة عدد من المرتزقة بعملية نوعية بمديرية المتون بالجوف
نفذ الجيش واللجان الشعبية اليوم عملية نوعية على مواقع مرتزقة العدوان في منطقة حام الأسفل بمديرية المتون بالجوف.
الرئيس الفنزويلي يعلن عن طرد القائم بالأعمال الأمريكي لإتهامه بالتخابر
أعلن الرئيس الفنزويلي نيكولاس مادورو اليوم الثلاثاء عن طرد القائم بالأعمال الأمريكي في فنزويلا تود روبينسون .. متهماً إياه بـ "التخابر" ضد حكومة البلاد.
أسعار النفط ترتفع وبرنت يقترب من 80 دولارا بفعل مخاوف الإمدادات
ارتفعت أسعار النفط اليوم الثلاثاء واقترب خام القياس العالمي مزيج برنت من 80 دولارا للبرميل بفعل مخاوف من مزيد من الانخفاض في إنتاج فنزويلا من الخام بعد انتخابات رئاسية مثيرة للجدل واحتمال فرض عقوبات أمريكية على البلد العضو في منظمة البلدان المصدرة للبترو
الأمازون يحجز بطاقة التأهل لربع نهائي دورة الشهيد عبد الغني
حجز فريق شاهي الأمازون مقعده في ربع نهائي دورة ألعاب الشهيد عبد العزيز عبد الغني لكرة القدم والتي ينظمها النادي الأهلي بصنعاء بدعم مجموعة الحاج علي الحباري وأولاده الصناعية والتجارية.
طيران العدوان يستهدف بغارة جرافة مواطن بالحديدة
تدمير 14 آلية بصد زحوفات للجيش السعودي ومرتزقته باتجاه الرمضة وجمارك حرض
خسائر فادحة للغزاة والمرتزقة بكسر زحف لهم شمال صحراء ميدي
الاتصالات: انقطاع جزئي للإنترنت بالمحافظات الشرقية
PM calls on businessmen, wealthy to help insolvent prisoners
[25/مايو/2018]

SANAA, May 25 (Saba) - Prime Minister Dr. Abdulaziz bin Habtoor called on businessmen and wealthy people to help insolvent prisoners, especially during days of the holy month of Ramadan.

"Some of the prisoners spent long periods while others spent twice the period they should spend, but because of poverty they could not get out," bin Habtoor said, during the third annual celebration of the Yemeni Prisoner Day, organized on Thursday by the Higher Committee for Prisoners Care in the capital Sanaa.

The premier affirmed that the state institutions can not fully resolve these problems because the current circumstances caused by the aggression and siege are limiting the ability of the budget to face that.

He considered the solidarity of the wealthy with prisoners a positive step.

"We are in the face of a fierce aggression, a merciless aggression, and we need more solidarity to strengthen the internal front and the social cohesion," he said, calling for alleviating the suffering of insolvent prisoners.

BA

Saba
