PM calls on businessmen, wealthy to help insolvent prisoners [25/مايو/2018]



SANAA, May 25 (Saba) - Prime Minister Dr. Abdulaziz bin Habtoor called on businessmen and wealthy people to help insolvent prisoners, especially during days of the holy month of Ramadan.



"Some of the prisoners spent long periods while others spent twice the period they should spend, but because of poverty they could not get out," bin Habtoor said, during the third annual celebration of the Yemeni Prisoner Day, organized on Thursday by the Higher Committee for Prisoners Care in the capital Sanaa.



The premier affirmed that the state institutions can not fully resolve these problems because the current circumstances caused by the aggression and siege are limiting the ability of the budget to face that.



He considered the solidarity of the wealthy with prisoners a positive step.



"We are in the face of a fierce aggression, a merciless aggression, and we need more solidarity to strengthen the internal front and the social cohesion," he said, calling for alleviating the suffering of insolvent prisoners.



BA



Saba