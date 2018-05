2 vehicles of Saudi-paid mercenaries destroyed in Taiz [24/مايو/2018]



TAIZ, May 24 (Saba) – The army and popular forces on Thursday destroyed two military vehicles belonging to Saudi-paid mercenaries in the west coast front in Taiz province, a military official told Saba.



The two vehicles were hit by two guided missiles, which led to destroying them and killing all those who were aboard, the official said.



BA



Saba