Report: Army’s rocketry, artillery force targets Saudi troops over 24 hours [24/مايو/2018]

SANAA, May 24 (Saba) – Rocketry and artillery force of the Yemen army and popular committees has targeted Saudi army and its mercenaries’ sites and gatherings in the frontlines over the past 24 hours, according to military reports combined by Saba News Agency on Thursday.



In southern Saudi province of Jizan, Katyusha rockets were fired toward Saudi army’s gatherings in Aqaba mounts camp beyond Khubah and in Atar camp.



In Najran Saudi border province, the army and committees ‘s artillery force shelled Saudi-paid mercenaries’ gatherings in Boqea desert.



In Taiz province, a missile, Zilzal-2, and artillery shells were fired toward Saudi-paid mercenaries and their military vehicles’ gatherings in west coast front, killing and wounding dozens of the mercenaries.





Writing by Sameera Hassn





Saba