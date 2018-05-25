ابحث عن:
الجمعة، 25 - مايو - 2018
مصرع وإصابة عدد من المرتزقة بعملية نوعية بمديرية المتون بالجوف
نفذ الجيش واللجان الشعبية اليوم عملية نوعية على مواقع مرتزقة العدوان في منطقة حام الأسفل بمديرية المتون بالجوف.
الرئيس الفنزويلي يعلن عن طرد القائم بالأعمال الأمريكي لإتهامه بالتخابر
أعلن الرئيس الفنزويلي نيكولاس مادورو اليوم الثلاثاء عن طرد القائم بالأعمال الأمريكي في فنزويلا تود روبينسون .. متهماً إياه بـ "التخابر" ضد حكومة البلاد.
أسعار النفط ترتفع وبرنت يقترب من 80 دولارا بفعل مخاوف الإمدادات
ارتفعت أسعار النفط اليوم الثلاثاء واقترب خام القياس العالمي مزيج برنت من 80 دولارا للبرميل بفعل مخاوف من مزيد من الانخفاض في إنتاج فنزويلا من الخام بعد انتخابات رئاسية مثيرة للجدل واحتمال فرض عقوبات أمريكية على البلد العضو في منظمة البلدان المصدرة للبترو
الأمازون يحجز بطاقة التأهل لربع نهائي دورة الشهيد عبد الغني
حجز فريق شاهي الأمازون مقعده في ربع نهائي دورة ألعاب الشهيد عبد العزيز عبد الغني لكرة القدم والتي ينظمها النادي الأهلي بصنعاء بدعم مجموعة الحاج علي الحباري وأولاده الصناعية والتجارية.
طيران العدوان يستهدف بغارة جرافة مواطن بالحديدة
تدمير 14 آلية بصد زحوفات للجيش السعودي ومرتزقته باتجاه الرمضة وجمارك حرض
خسائر فادحة للغزاة والمرتزقة بكسر زحف لهم شمال صحراء ميدي
الاتصالات: انقطاع جزئي للإنترنت بالمحافظات الشرقية
Report: Army’s rocketry, artillery force targets Saudi troops over 24 hours
[24/مايو/2018]
SANAA, May 24 (Saba) – Rocketry and artillery force of the Yemen army and popular committees has targeted Saudi army and its mercenaries’ sites and gatherings in the frontlines over the past 24 hours, according to military reports combined by Saba News Agency on Thursday.

In southern Saudi province of Jizan, Katyusha rockets were fired toward Saudi army’s gatherings in Aqaba mounts camp beyond Khubah and in Atar camp.

In Najran Saudi border province, the army and committees ‘s artillery force shelled Saudi-paid mercenaries’ gatherings in Boqea desert.

In Taiz province, a missile, Zilzal-2, and artillery shells were fired toward Saudi-paid mercenaries and their military vehicles’ gatherings in west coast front, killing and wounding dozens of the mercenaries.


Writing by Sameera Hassn


Saba
