آخر تحديث: الخميس، 24 - مايو - 2018 الساعة 04:34:12م
استهداف مواقع وتجمعات العدو السعودي ومرتزقته في الحدود والساحل الغربي
استهدفت القوتين الصاروخية والمدفعية للجيش واللجان الشعبية مواقع وتجمعات العدو السعودي ومرتزقته خلال الـ24 ساعة الماضية .
الرئيس الفنزويلي يعلن عن طرد القائم بالأعمال الأمريكي لإتهامه بالتخابر
أعلن الرئيس الفنزويلي نيكولاس مادورو اليوم الثلاثاء عن طرد القائم بالأعمال الأمريكي في فنزويلا تود روبينسون .. متهماً إياه بـ "التخابر" ضد حكومة البلاد.
أسعار النفط ترتفع وبرنت يقترب من 80 دولارا بفعل مخاوف الإمدادات
ارتفعت أسعار النفط اليوم الثلاثاء واقترب خام القياس العالمي مزيج برنت من 80 دولارا للبرميل بفعل مخاوف من مزيد من الانخفاض في إنتاج فنزويلا من الخام بعد انتخابات رئاسية مثيرة للجدل واحتمال فرض عقوبات أمريكية على البلد العضو في منظمة البلدان المصدرة للبترو
شعب إب يحرز كأس العيد الوطني والشهيد الصماد في ملتقى الوحدة الرمضاني
احرز فريق شعب إب كأس العيد الوطني ال28 للجمهورية اليمنية والرئيس الشهيد صالح الصماد إثر فوزه على أهلي صنعاء بركلات الترجيح بعد انتهاء الوقت الأصلي للقاء بهدف لمثله.
آخر الأخبار:
محافظ عمران يتفقد مشروع طريق عزلة التام بمديرية مسور
 مناقشة مشاريع منظمة أكتد الفرنسية بمحافظة ريمة
مناقشة الأوضاع الخدمية في مديرية مسور بمحافظة عمران
محافظ ريمة يدشن المرحلة السابعة من توزيع السلال الغذائية
  Reports
Report: 6 civilians killed in 10 Saudi-led airstrikes over 24 hours
[24/مايو/2018]
SANAA, May 24 (Saba) – At least six civilians were killed, three injured and others missed when the US-backed Saudi-led aggression coalition launched 10 air strikes and ground attacks which targeted several areas of Saada and Hodeidah provinces, according to reports combined by Saba News Agency on Thursday.
In the red sea port province of Hodeidah, six civilians were killed, three injured and others were missed in an airstrike targeted a Mango farm in Mey’a area of Bit-Faqih district.
Also in Hodeidah, a fisherman was injured in coalition attack which targeted Kamaran island.

In additional, the warplane waged a strike on Jubana area of Hali district of Hideidah.
In Saada province, the aggression warplanes launched five airstrikes on Dhaher district, and two airstrikes on Tawila area of Sehar district.
Meanwhile, artillery and missile shelling targeted several areas of Munabeh and Razih border districts in Saada, furthermore, a mosque was damaged by the shelling in Razih.

Writing by Sameera Hassn
Saba
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
عشرة شهداء وجرحى في الحديدة بغارات طيران العدوان وتضرر مسجد في صعدة
[24/مايو/2018]
طيران العدوان يشن غارة على مديرية الحالي بالحديدة
[23/مايو/2018]
استشهاد وإصابة تسعة مواطنين إثر غارة لطيران العدوان بالحديدة
[23/مايو/2018]
طيران العدوان يشن غارتين على سحار وقصف صاروخي يستهدف مديرية منبه بصعدة
[23/مايو/2018]
العدوان يواصل تدمير منازل وسيارات المواطنين في صعدة والحديدة
[23/مايو/2018]
