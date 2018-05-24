Report: 6 civilians killed in 10 Saudi-led airstrikes over 24 hours [24/مايو/2018]

SANAA, May 24 (Saba) – At least six civilians were killed, three injured and others missed when the US-backed Saudi-led aggression coalition launched 10 air strikes and ground attacks which targeted several areas of Saada and Hodeidah provinces, according to reports combined by Saba News Agency on Thursday.

In the red sea port province of Hodeidah, six civilians were killed, three injured and others were missed in an airstrike targeted a Mango farm in Mey’a area of Bit-Faqih district.

Also in Hodeidah, a fisherman was injured in coalition attack which targeted Kamaran island.



In additional, the warplane waged a strike on Jubana area of Hali district of Hideidah.

In Saada province, the aggression warplanes launched five airstrikes on Dhaher district, and two airstrikes on Tawila area of Sehar district.

Meanwhile, artillery and missile shelling targeted several areas of Munabeh and Razih border districts in Saada, furthermore, a mosque was damaged by the shelling in Razih.



Writing by Sameera Hassn

Saba