UNICEF plane carrying vaccines arrives at Sanaa airport

SANAA, May 24 (Saba) - A United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) cargo plane carrying more than seven million doses of diphtheria and routine polio vaccine arrived at Sanaa International Airport on Wednesday.





The director of vaccine management in the immunization program, Taha al-Aqari told Saba that the shipment provided by UNICEF contains four million and 700 thousand doses of Td special vaccine for the campaign of diphtheria for the age group from 5 years to 15 years and two million and one hundred thousand doses of pentagram vaccine Of the diphtheria campaign for the age group from 6 weeks to 5 years.





Al-Aqari added that the shipment included 357 thousand doses of injection vaccine for routine vaccination of children under the age of year.