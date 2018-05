Army, committees attack Saudi troop in Jizan, Najran

JIZAN, May 24 (Saba) – Rocketry and artillery force of the army and popular committees on Wednesday shelled gatherings of Saudi army and its mercenaries in Saudi border provinces of Jizan and Najran, a military official told Saba News Agency on Tuesday.





[24/مايو/2018]In Jizan, Katyusha rockets were fired toward Saudi army’s gatherings in Aqabah mounts camp beyond Khubah and in Atar camp.In Najran, artillery force shelled Saudi-paid mercenaries’ gatherings in Boqea desert.Sameera HassnSaba