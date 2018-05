Saudi Aggression War against Yemen اسم المرسل : بريد المرسل : اسم المستقبل : بريد المستقبل Tens of Saudi-paid mercenaries killed in Taiz

TAIZ, May 24 (Saba) – Tens of Saudi-paid mercenaries were killed and others wounded when the Yemeni army fired a ballistic missile, Zilzal 2, on their military groups in Taiz province on Thursday, a military official told Saba.

The missile, with a barrage of artillery shells hit the groups in the western coast front.







Ali Ahsan



