Artillery targets Saudi military groups in Asir [24/مايو/2018]

ASIR, May 24 (Saba) – An artillery of the Yemeni army on Thursday shelled sites and gatherings of Saudi soldiers in Asir province, a military official told Saba.

The groups were targeted in Alib crossing point.

Meanwhile, the army hit other gatherings in military site of Raqabat Salah in Najran province, hitting the target directly, the official added.

Ali Ahsan

Saba