Ballistic missile hits Jizan

The Yemeni army stepped up its military offensive against the positions of coalition forces and its militias in all front in retaliation for Saudi war crimes and massacres in Yemen, the official added.

[24/مايو/2018]SANAA, May 24 (Saba) –The Yemeni army and popular forces fired on Thursday a ballistic missile ,Badr 1, towards Jizan province, a military official told Saba.The missile hit a vital port accurately.On Monday, the Badr 1 missile hit Jizan’s Airport accurately, leaving considerable material losses in the airport.The targeting of the Airports in Jizan came in response to the Saudi-led air strikes that killed and injured tens of thousands of Yemeni civilians.Ali AhsanSaba