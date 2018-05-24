Suffering of persons with disabilities in Yemen discussed [24/مايو/2018]



SANAA, May 24 (Saba) – Executive Director of the Disabled Care and Rehabilitation Fund, Mohammed al-Daylami, discussed with the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) mission in Sanaa the suffering of persons with disabilities in Yemen.



During a meeting held on Wednesday, the two sides reviewed the urgent needs of persons with disabilities and the negative repercussions on them due to the ongoing aggression and siege imposed on the country by Saudi-led coalition for the fourth consecutive year.



Al-Daylami called for doubling efforts and extending the cooperation areas between the fund and the ICRC mission.



He called on head of the mission to convey the humanitarian suffering of Yemenis in general and persons with disabilities in particular because of the war during her coming visit to Geneva.



BA



Saba