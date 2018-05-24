ابحث عن:
محلي
عربي ودولي
اقتصاد
رياضة
آخر تحديث: الخميس، 24 - مايو - 2018 الساعة 04:34:12م
استهداف مواقع وتجمعات العدو السعودي ومرتزقته في الحدود والساحل الغربي
استهدفت القوتين الصاروخية والمدفعية للجيش واللجان الشعبية مواقع وتجمعات العدو السعودي ومرتزقته خلال الـ24 ساعة الماضية .
الرئيس الفنزويلي يعلن عن طرد القائم بالأعمال الأمريكي لإتهامه بالتخابر
أعلن الرئيس الفنزويلي نيكولاس مادورو اليوم الثلاثاء عن طرد القائم بالأعمال الأمريكي في فنزويلا تود روبينسون .. متهماً إياه بـ "التخابر" ضد حكومة البلاد.
أسعار النفط ترتفع وبرنت يقترب من 80 دولارا بفعل مخاوف الإمدادات
ارتفعت أسعار النفط اليوم الثلاثاء واقترب خام القياس العالمي مزيج برنت من 80 دولارا للبرميل بفعل مخاوف من مزيد من الانخفاض في إنتاج فنزويلا من الخام بعد انتخابات رئاسية مثيرة للجدل واحتمال فرض عقوبات أمريكية على البلد العضو في منظمة البلدان المصدرة للبترو
شعب إب يحرز كأس العيد الوطني والشهيد الصماد في ملتقى الوحدة الرمضاني
احرز فريق شعب إب كأس العيد الوطني ال28 للجمهورية اليمنية والرئيس الشهيد صالح الصماد إثر فوزه على أهلي صنعاء بركلات الترجيح بعد انتهاء الوقت الأصلي للقاء بهدف لمثله.
آخر الأخبار:
محافظ عمران يتفقد مشروع طريق عزلة التام بمديرية مسور
 مناقشة مشاريع منظمة أكتد الفرنسية بمحافظة ريمة
مناقشة الأوضاع الخدمية في مديرية مسور بمحافظة عمران
محافظ ريمة يدشن المرحلة السابعة من توزيع السلال الغذائية
اسم المستخدم: كلمة المرور:
  International
Suffering of persons with disabilities in Yemen discussed
[24/مايو/2018]

SANAA, May 24 (Saba) – Executive Director of the Disabled Care and Rehabilitation Fund, Mohammed al-Daylami, discussed with the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) mission in Sanaa the suffering of persons with disabilities in Yemen.

During a meeting held on Wednesday, the two sides reviewed the urgent needs of persons with disabilities and the negative repercussions on them due to the ongoing aggression and siege imposed on the country by Saudi-led coalition for the fourth consecutive year.

Al-Daylami called for doubling efforts and extending the cooperation areas between the fund and the ICRC mission.

He called on head of the mission to convey the humanitarian suffering of Yemenis in general and persons with disabilities in particular because of the war during her coming visit to Geneva.

BA

Saba
  المزيد من (International)

العدوان السعودي على اليمن
عشرة شهداء وجرحى في الحديدة بغارات طيران العدوان وتضرر مسجد في صعدة
[24/مايو/2018]
طيران العدوان يشن غارة على مديرية الحالي بالحديدة
[23/مايو/2018]
استشهاد وإصابة تسعة مواطنين إثر غارة لطيران العدوان بالحديدة
[23/مايو/2018]
طيران العدوان يشن غارتين على سحار وقصف صاروخي يستهدف مديرية منبه بصعدة
[23/مايو/2018]
العدوان يواصل تدمير منازل وسيارات المواطنين في صعدة والحديدة
[23/مايو/2018]
عن وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ) | اتفاقية استخدام الموقع | الاتصال بنا
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © 1999 - 2018، وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ)
Powered by