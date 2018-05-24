Health minister calls Int'l Orgs to reveal coalition crimes in Yemen

The move came at the minister's meeting with representatives of several organizations of IOM, WFP, UNHCR, and the UN office of Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs in Sanaa.





In the meeting, the minister stressed on an importance to enhance a cooperation with the organizations for providing all humanitarian and health facilities to alleviate the suffering of citizens.

[24/مايو/2018]SANAA, May 24 (Saba) – Health minister Taha al-Mutawakal called on international humanitarian organizations to reveal the war crimes committed by coalition states against the Yemeni people.Ali AhsanSaba