Army hits Saudi soldiers, their mercenaries in Jizan, Najran

The rockets hit the groups in two camps of al-Aqabah mountains and al-Atar in Jizan and other gatherings of the mercenaries in al-Buqa desert.

[24/مايو/2018]JIZAN, May 24 (Saba) –The army and popular forces fired on Thursday Katyusha rockets towards groups of Saudi soldiers and their mercenaries in Najran and Jizan provinces , a military official told Saba.Ali AhsanSaba