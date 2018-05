Saudi-led air strike targets Hodiedah

The strike hit al-Hali district.

Earlier, six citizens were killed and three injured in an air raids of the coalition on Mango farm in Bait al-Faqih district in the same district.

Ali Ahsan

[24/مايو/2018]HODIEDAH, May 24 (Saba) – Saudi-led aggression coalition fighter jets waged a strike on Hodiedah province on Thursday, an official told Saba.Saba