SANAA, May 23 (Saba) – The General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) on Wednesday appealed to the United Nations, Human Rights Council, and international organizations to move quickly to lift the ban on Sanaa International Airport to save lives of thousands of patients.



A statement issued by the GCAA denounced misleading statements of Saudi-led aggression coalition about conducting humanitarian flights to and from Sanaa Airport.



"These statements came to ease international organizations' demands for reopening the Sanaa Airport immediately, which considered its closure a crime," the statement said.



The continued closure of Sanaa Airport for normal flights since August 9, 2016, until today is a flagrant violation of all relevant international treaties and conventions, the statement added.



The authority reiterated its appeal to the international community and Security Council to bear responsibility toward this aggression and to take an action to reopen Sanaa Airport immediately for humanitarian and civil flights.



