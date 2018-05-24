ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الخميس، 24 - مايو - 2018 الساعة 04:34:12م
استهداف مواقع وتجمعات العدو السعودي ومرتزقته في الحدود والساحل الغربي
استهدفت القوتين الصاروخية والمدفعية للجيش واللجان الشعبية مواقع وتجمعات العدو السعودي ومرتزقته خلال الـ24 ساعة الماضية .
الرئيس الفنزويلي يعلن عن طرد القائم بالأعمال الأمريكي لإتهامه بالتخابر
أعلن الرئيس الفنزويلي نيكولاس مادورو اليوم الثلاثاء عن طرد القائم بالأعمال الأمريكي في فنزويلا تود روبينسون .. متهماً إياه بـ "التخابر" ضد حكومة البلاد.
أسعار النفط ترتفع وبرنت يقترب من 80 دولارا بفعل مخاوف الإمدادات
ارتفعت أسعار النفط اليوم الثلاثاء واقترب خام القياس العالمي مزيج برنت من 80 دولارا للبرميل بفعل مخاوف من مزيد من الانخفاض في إنتاج فنزويلا من الخام بعد انتخابات رئاسية مثيرة للجدل واحتمال فرض عقوبات أمريكية على البلد العضو في منظمة البلدان المصدرة للبترو
شعب إب يحرز كأس العيد الوطني والشهيد الصماد في ملتقى الوحدة الرمضاني
احرز فريق شعب إب كأس العيد الوطني ال28 للجمهورية اليمنية والرئيس الشهيد صالح الصماد إثر فوزه على أهلي صنعاء بركلات الترجيح بعد انتهاء الوقت الأصلي للقاء بهدف لمثله.
  International
GCAA appeals to UN, int'l orgs to lift ban on Sanaa Airport
[23/مايو/2018]

SANAA, May 23 (Saba) – The General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) on Wednesday appealed to the United Nations, Human Rights Council, and international organizations to move quickly to lift the ban on Sanaa International Airport to save lives of thousands of patients.

A statement issued by the GCAA denounced misleading statements of Saudi-led aggression coalition about conducting humanitarian flights to and from Sanaa Airport.

"These statements came to ease international organizations' demands for reopening the Sanaa Airport immediately, which considered its closure a crime," the statement said.

The continued closure of Sanaa Airport for normal flights since August 9, 2016, until today is a flagrant violation of all relevant international treaties and conventions, the statement added.

The authority reiterated its appeal to the international community and Security Council to bear responsibility toward this aggression and to take an action to reopen Sanaa Airport immediately for humanitarian and civil flights.

BA

Saba
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
عشرة شهداء وجرحى في الحديدة بغارات طيران العدوان وتضرر مسجد في صعدة
[24/مايو/2018]
طيران العدوان يشن غارة على مديرية الحالي بالحديدة
[23/مايو/2018]
استشهاد وإصابة تسعة مواطنين إثر غارة لطيران العدوان بالحديدة
[23/مايو/2018]
طيران العدوان يشن غارتين على سحار وقصف صاروخي يستهدف مديرية منبه بصعدة
[23/مايو/2018]
العدوان يواصل تدمير منازل وسيارات المواطنين في صعدة والحديدة
[23/مايو/2018]
