Saudi aggression launches 2 strikes, ground attacks on Saada

SAADA, May 23 (Saba) – The US-backed Saudi-led aggression coalition on Wednesday launched two airstrikes and ground attacks, including missile and artillery, targeted several areas of Saada province, an official told Saba News Agency.





The warplanes waged two strikes on Tawila area of Sehar district.

[23/مايو/2018]Meanwhile, artillery and missile shelling targeted several areas of Munabeh border district, added the official.Sameera HassnSaba