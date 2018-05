Football Tournament starts on Martyr President al-Sammad's Cup [23/مايو/2018]



SANAA, May 23 (Saba) – Al-Wehda Sport Club on Wednesday kicked off a football tournament of Martyr President al-Sammad's Cup here in the capital Sanaa.



Shab-Ibb team will play Ahli-Sanaa in the first round in Sanaa.



The competition is attended by hundreds of youths.





