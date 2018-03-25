Civilian killed by cluster bomb of aggression remnants in Saada [25/مارس/2018]





SAADA, Mar 25 (Saba) - A civilian killed by cluster bomb exploded of remnants of aggression in Manbah district of Saada province, a security official told Saba on Saturday.



The civilian killed by the cluster bomb of the aggression remnants in AAL al- Shaeikh area in border Manbah district, said the security official.



Meanwhile, the aggression fighter jets waged an airstrike on al- Qad area in Razeh border district and two airstrikes on Takhiah area in Majz district.



