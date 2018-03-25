ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الأحد، 25 - مارس - 2018 الساعة 12:59:59م
الرئيس الصماد يتفقد الاستعدادات بميدان السبعين لفعالية الذكرى الثالثة للصمود
تفقد الأخ صالح الصماد رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى اليوم الاستعدادات والتجهيزات بميدان السبعين بالعاصمة صنعاء للفعالية الكبرى التي ستقام غدا الاثنين بمرور ثلاث سنوات من الصمود في مواجهة العدوان .
مسيرات حاشدة بأنحاء أمريكا للمطالبة بفرض قيود على الأسلحة
خرج مئات الآلاف من الأمريكيين في مسيرات بمختلف أرجاء الولايات المتحدة السبت للمطالبة بتشديد قوانين حيازة السلاح وذلك في واحدة من أكبر مظاهرات الشباب في البلاد منذ عشرات السنين .
الاسترليني يسجل أكبر مكاسب في ثمانية أسابيع أمام الدولار
سجل الجنيه الاسترليني الجمعة أفضل أداء أسبوعي في ثمانية أسابيع أمام الدولار الأمريكي مع توقع المستثمرين زيادة محتملة في أسعار الفائدة البريطانية في مايو المقبل.
اتحاد رياضة الصم ينظم بطولة الجمهورية الثالثة لكرة الطاولة بصنعاء
ينظم الاتحاد العام لرياضة الصم بطولة الجمهورية الثالثة لكرة الطاولة للصم خلال الفترة 25 – 28 مارس الجاري.
محافظ المحويت: فعالية السبعين رسالة للعالم بصمود اليمنيين في وجه العدوان
فعالية بعنوان" صبر ونصر" للملتقى الإسلامي بمرور ثلاثة أعوام من العدوان
القوات الأمريكية تعلن مقتل "إرهابيين" اثنين في ضربة جوية بجنوب ليبيا
أمين العاصمة عباد : استعدادات مكثفة بالعاصمة صنعاء لاحتضان أكبر فعالية في تاريخها
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Civilian killed by cluster bomb of aggression remnants in Saada
[25/مارس/2018]


SAADA, Mar 25 (Saba) - A civilian killed by cluster bomb exploded of remnants of aggression in Manbah district of Saada province, a security official told Saba on Saturday.

The civilian killed by the cluster bomb of the aggression remnants in AAL al- Shaeikh area in border Manbah district, said the security official.

Meanwhile, the aggression fighter jets waged an airstrike on al- Qad area in Razeh border district and two airstrikes on Takhiah area in Majz district.

Eman


SABA
