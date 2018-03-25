Head of CCHA meets UNICEF representative in Yemen [25/مارس/2018]





SANAA, March 25 (Saba) – The head coordination committee of the humanitarian affairs Dr. al- Qasim Abbas met on Saturday with UNICEF's Resident Representative in Yemen, Meritxell Relano.



During the meeting, they discussed ways of strengthening cooperation and coordination for humanitarian projects implemented by the Organization in Yemen to ease the humanitarian catastrophe, attended by the undersecretary of the coordination sector in the Authority Abdulwahab al-Weshali.



At the meeting, Dr. al- Qasim assured on supporting the national committee in providing all facilities and overcome the difficulties facing the Organization's work in Yemen.



Meritxell Relano, noted to the importance of sectors and the Organization's projects. Confirmed on ensure continued its activities in Yemen.



Eman







