New UN envoy visits Sanaa [25/مارس/2018]



SANAA, March 25 (Saba) – The UN's new envoy for Yemen, Martin Griffith, arrived to Sanaa.



Martin Griffith said "will be meeting with a broad range of stakeholders to discuss restoring peace and stability in Yemen".



"We will not start from scratch because there have been a lot of dialogues and discussions and my first task is to listen to different views and opinions " ,he add.



Mona M

Saba