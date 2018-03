Saudi jets wage three raids on Hodeidah [25/مارس/2018]



HODEIDAH, Mar 25 (Saba) - The Saudi war jets waged three air raids on Hodeidah province, an official told Saba on Sunday.



The air raids targeted Hadrat and Medi districts.



Meanwhile, artillery of the army and popular shelled a gathering of Saudi-paid mercenaries in the north of Midi desert.



