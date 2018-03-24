Army missiles step up attack on Saudi army and its mercenaries [24/مارس/2018]

SANAA, March 24 (YPA) – The army and popular forces fired an artillery and missile toward gatherings of Saudi soldiers and their mercenaries over the past 24 hours in the combat fronts in several provinces, leaving large losses, a military official told Saba on Saturday.



In Asir province, the army fired a ballistic missile, Zilzal 2, with an artillery shelling on military sites of the mercenaries in Qama'h al-Sheikh and Alib crossing point.



In border Najran, the army' missiles fired toward Saudi soldiers' groups and their mercenaries in military sites of Raqabat Salah, al-Shabakah, al-Makhruqa, al-Dhabah, Rajla Talah, al-Ashajar desert, Rasha and al-Khadra crossing point.



In border province of Jizan, the rocket units of the army fired a ballistic missile ,Badr 1, on Saudi military camp of Saudi Special Forces and fired Katyusha rockets on al-Abadih site and al-Quza camp.



Separately, the army waged an artillery shelling on sites of Saudi-paid mercenaries in Sadah site in al-Maslub and Khab Washaf districts of Jawf province, killing and wounding dozens and bombing an allied military vehicle.

Also In Jawf, the army attacked the mercenaries in the sites al-Higah and Bait al-Santel in al-Maslub district, killing, wounding several of them and seizing qualities of weapons.



In Taiz province, the army waged an offensive on the mercenaries in Jabel al-San of al-Kadah area, killing and injuring tens.



In Lahj province, the artillery of the army shelled gatherings of mercenaries in al-Jawaza area of Tawr al-Bahah district, the official added



saba