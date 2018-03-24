ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: السبت، 24 - مارس - 2018 الساعة 06:59:17م
رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى يلتقي عدد من مشائخ بني ضبيان
التقى الأخ صالح الصماد رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى اليوم عدد من مشائخ بني ضبيان بمحافظة صنعاء .
بيونغ يانغ توافق على محادثات بين الكوريتين الأسبوع المقبل
وافقت كوريا الشمالية السبت على عقد محادثات رفيعة المستوى الأسبوع المقبل مع كوريا الجنوبية لمناقشة المسائل اللوجستية من أجل عقد قمة نادرة بين الكوريتين.
الاسترليني يسجل أكبر مكاسب في ثمانية أسابيع أمام الدولار
سجل الجنيه الاسترليني الجمعة أفضل أداء أسبوعي في ثمانية أسابيع أمام الدولار الأمريكي مع توقع المستثمرين زيادة محتملة في أسعار الفائدة البريطانية في مايو المقبل.
اتحاد رياضة الصم ينظم بطولة الجمهورية الثالثة لكرة الطاولة بصنعاء
ينظم الاتحاد العام لرياضة الصم بطولة الجمهورية الثالثة لكرة الطاولة للصم خلال الفترة 25 – 28 مارس الجاري.
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Six citizens killed in Saudi airstrike on Hodaida
[24/مارس/2018]
HODAIDA, March 24 (Saba) – At least six citizens were killed on Saturday in airstrikes waged by US-backed, Saudi-led aggression coalition's warplanes on Bait Alfaqeeh district of Hodaida province, a security official told Saba.

Four airstrikes hit a farm in Husseinyah area of the district, killing six people, including children.

The coalition's fighter jets also waged two raids on Aljah area of the same district, the official added.


BA

Saba
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
