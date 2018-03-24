Six citizens killed in Saudi airstrike on Hodaida [24/مارس/2018]

HODAIDA, March 24 (Saba) – At least six citizens were killed on Saturday in airstrikes waged by US-backed, Saudi-led aggression coalition's warplanes on Bait Alfaqeeh district of Hodaida province, a security official told Saba.



Four airstrikes hit a farm in Husseinyah area of the district, killing six people, including children.



The coalition's fighter jets also waged two raids on Aljah area of the same district, the official added.





BA



Saba