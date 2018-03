Army destroys military vehicle of mercenaries in Jawf [24/مارس/2018]



JAWF, March 24 (Saba) – The army and popular forces destroyed a military patrol vehicle belonging to Saudi-paid mercenaries in Khab Washaf district of Jawf province overnight, a military official told Saba on Saturday.



A military vehicle was carrying a machine gun and was hit in Sabrain front, which resulted in burning it, killing and injuring its crew members, the official said.



BA



Saba