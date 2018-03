Two citizens killed in Saudi airstrike in Hodaida [24/مارس/2018]



HODAIDA, March 24 (Saba) - Two citizens were killed in an airstrike of Saudi-led aggression coalition warplanes in Tuhaita district of Hodaida overnight, a security official told Saba on Saturday.



A hostile airstrike hit a citizen’s car on the main road in the district, which led to killing the citizen and his son.



BA

Saba