آخر تحديث: الخميس، 22 - مارس - 2018 الساعة 10:18:12م
الرئيس الصماد يرأس إجتماعا بتحضيرية فعالية الذكرى الثالثة للصمود
رأس الأخ صالح الصماد رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى اليوم إجتماعا موسعا باللجنة التحضيرية لفعالية مرور ثلاثة أعوام من الصمود في وجه العدوان.
استئناف المناورات العسكرية بين سول وواشنطن بداية الشهر المقبل
أعلنت سول اليوم أن المناورات العسكرية التي تجرى سنويا بين كوريا الجنوبية والولايات المتحدة والتي أرجئت العام الجاري إلى ما بعد انتهاء الألعاب الأولمبية الشتوية التي استضافتها كوريا الجنوبية، ستجري في بداية أبريل المقبل.
تحليل عروض شراء أذون خزانة في البنك المركزي
جرى اليوم في البنك المركزي اليمني تحليل عروض شراء أذون الخزانة التنافسية للمزاد رقم (1041) بقيمة 240 مليار و21 مليون و690  ألف ريال للآجال الثلاثة (91، 182، 364) يوماً.
فوز بوشار وبيتكوفيتش في تصفيات بطولة ميامي للتنس للسيدات
فازت الكندية أوجيني بوشار 6-2 و6-2 على الأمريكية آلي كيك، المشاركة ببطاقة دعوة، لتجتاز الدور الأول في تصفيات بطولة ميامي المفتوحة للتنس الليلة الماضية.
مناقشة الاستعدادات لإحياء الذكرى الثالثة من الصمود بصنعاء (مصحح)
الأحزاب السياسية بحجة تؤكد الاستعداد للمشاركة في الذكرى الثالثة للصمود
مصرع وإصابة 15 من مرتزقة العدوان بعمليات قنص في البيضاء
قصف مدفعي يستهدف تجمعات المرتزقة بنقيل الخشبة في الضالع
Yemeni missile force unveils missile Badr 1
[22/مارس/2018]  

SANAA, Mar 22 (Saba) – Missile force of the Yemeni army and Popular Committees unveiled missile Badr 1

 In a statement to Yemeni News Agency ,Saba, the missile force said “the passage of three years of steadfastness in the face of US-Saudi aggression, and in allegiance to the blood of martyrs and wounded as well as the steadfastness of the prisoners, we announce the entry of a short-range ballistic missile ,working Solid fuel and its speed (Mach 4.5).

The missile unit asserted that the missile “Bader -1” was developed at the R & D center of the Yemeni missile force with purely national expertise.

The statement that these operational experience carry a warning to the forces of aggression against their constant crime and brutality, and to send a greeting to the people Yemeni.

In fulfillment of what we pledged to our steadfast people and blessed leadership, we promise Yemeni people more and more.

Mona M
Saba
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
استشهاد وإصابة ثلاثة مواطنين بغارة استهدفت ناقلة حطب في الحديدة
[22/مارس/2018]
غارتان لطيران العدوان على منطقة كرش في لحج
[22/مارس/2018]
طيران العدوان يشن ثمان غارات على الحديدة
[22/مارس/2018]
استشهاد وإصابة ثمانية مواطنين وتدمير منزلين بغارات طيران العدوان
[22/مارس/2018]
استشهاد وإصابة 15 مواطنا بينهم نساء وأطفال بغارتين لطيران العدوان بصعدة
[22/مارس/2018]
