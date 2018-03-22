Yemeni missile force unveils missile Badr 1 [22/مارس/2018]



SANAA, Mar 22 (Saba) – Missile force of the Yemeni army and Popular Committees unveiled missile Badr 1



In a statement to Yemeni News Agency ,Saba, the missile force said “the passage of three years of steadfastness in the face of US-Saudi aggression, and in allegiance to the blood of martyrs and wounded as well as the steadfastness of the prisoners, we announce the entry of a short-range ballistic missile ,working Solid fuel and its speed (Mach 4.5).



The missile unit asserted that the missile “Bader -1” was developed at the R & D center of the Yemeni missile force with purely national expertise.



The statement that these operational experience carry a warning to the forces of aggression against their constant crime and brutality, and to send a greeting to the people Yemeni.



In fulfillment of what we pledged to our steadfast people and blessed leadership, we promise Yemeni people more and more.



Mona M

Saba