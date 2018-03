Army fired ballistic missile attack Saudi Aramco in Najran [22/مارس/2018]



SANAA, Mar 22 (Saba) – The army and popular committees fired on Thursday a ballistic missile on Saudi Aramco in Najran, a military official told Saba.



The missile, Badr 1, fired a short-range by the rocket battalion and aimed at Saudi Aramco , said the official.



Mona M

Saba