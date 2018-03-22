ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الخميس، 22 - مارس - 2018 الساعة 12:18:48م
عمليات نوعية للجيش واللجان و إصابة طائرة حربية للعدو في صعدة
أسفرت عمليات نوعية للجيش واللجان الشعبية عن مصرع وإصابة عدد من جنود العدو السعودي ومرتزقته وتدمير آلياتهم خلال الـ 24 ساعة الماضية ، فيما أعلنت الدفاعات الجوية إصابة طائرة F15 تابعة للعدو في صعدة .
استئناف المناورات العسكرية بين سول وواشنطن بداية الشهر المقبل
أعلنت سول اليوم أن المناورات العسكرية التي تجرى سنويا بين كوريا الجنوبية والولايات المتحدة والتي أرجئت العام الجاري إلى ما بعد انتهاء الألعاب الأولمبية الشتوية التي استضافتها كوريا الجنوبية، ستجري في بداية أبريل المقبل.
البرلمان الأوروبي يقر قواعد لمواجهة المنافسة "غير العادلة" بين شركات الطيران
أقرت لجنة النقل بالبرلمان الأوروبي اليوم الثلاثاء قواعد قد تفقد بموجبها شركات طيران غير أوروبية حقوق الطيران في الاتحاد إذا انخرطت هي أو الدول التي تنتمي إلها في ممارسات منافسة "غير عادلة".
فوز بوشار وبيتكوفيتش في تصفيات بطولة ميامي للتنس للسيدات
فازت الكندية أوجيني بوشار 6-2 و6-2 على الأمريكية آلي كيك، المشاركة ببطاقة دعوة، لتجتاز الدور الأول في تصفيات بطولة ميامي المفتوحة للتنس الليلة الماضية.
آخر الأخبار:
مناقشة التحضيرات لإحياء الذكرى الثالثة للصمود بمحافظة مأرب
غارتان لطيران العدوان على منطقة كرش في لحج
طيران العدوان يشن ثمان غارات على الحديدة
عملية هجومية على مواقع مرتزقة العدوان في تعز
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Yemeni forces target Saudi F-15 fighter jet in Sa’ada
[22/مارس/2018]

SA'ADA, Mar 22 (Saba) – Yemeni air defense forces shot down an F-15 fighter jet belonging to the Saudi-led coalition over the northwestern Yemeni province of Sa’ada on Wednesday, a military official told Saba on Thursday.

The jet had purportedly taken part in airstrikes against residential neighborhoods in the province, the aircraft was targeted with a surface-to-air missile as it was flying in the skies over the northwestern Yemeni province.

Mona M
Saba
