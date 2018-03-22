Yemeni forces target Saudi F-15 fighter jet in Sa’ada [22/مارس/2018]



SA'ADA, Mar 22 (Saba) – Yemeni air defense forces shot down an F-15 fighter jet belonging to the Saudi-led coalition over the northwestern Yemeni province of Sa’ada on Wednesday, a military official told Saba on Thursday.



The jet had purportedly taken part in airstrikes against residential neighborhoods in the province, the aircraft was targeted with a surface-to-air missile as it was flying in the skies over the northwestern Yemeni province.



Mona M

Saba