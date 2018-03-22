ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الخميس، 22 - مارس - 2018 الساعة 12:18:48م
عمليات نوعية للجيش واللجان و إصابة طائرة حربية للعدو في صعدة
أسفرت عمليات نوعية للجيش واللجان الشعبية عن مصرع وإصابة عدد من جنود العدو السعودي ومرتزقته وتدمير آلياتهم خلال الـ 24 ساعة الماضية ، فيما أعلنت الدفاعات الجوية إصابة طائرة F15 تابعة للعدو في صعدة .
استئناف المناورات العسكرية بين سول وواشنطن بداية الشهر المقبل
أعلنت سول اليوم أن المناورات العسكرية التي تجرى سنويا بين كوريا الجنوبية والولايات المتحدة والتي أرجئت العام الجاري إلى ما بعد انتهاء الألعاب الأولمبية الشتوية التي استضافتها كوريا الجنوبية، ستجري في بداية أبريل المقبل.
البرلمان الأوروبي يقر قواعد لمواجهة المنافسة "غير العادلة" بين شركات الطيران
أقرت لجنة النقل بالبرلمان الأوروبي اليوم الثلاثاء قواعد قد تفقد بموجبها شركات طيران غير أوروبية حقوق الطيران في الاتحاد إذا انخرطت هي أو الدول التي تنتمي إلها في ممارسات منافسة "غير عادلة".
فوز بوشار وبيتكوفيتش في تصفيات بطولة ميامي للتنس للسيدات
فازت الكندية أوجيني بوشار 6-2 و6-2 على الأمريكية آلي كيك، المشاركة ببطاقة دعوة، لتجتاز الدور الأول في تصفيات بطولة ميامي المفتوحة للتنس الليلة الماضية.
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Antonia Calvo: the solution in Yemen is not military
[22/مارس/2018]


SANA'A, March 22 (Saba) –European Union Ambassador Antonia Calvo confirmed in a press statement before leaving Sanaa International Airport Tuesday March 21 that she was happy to visit Yemen and said that the program of her visiting prepared by the authorities here was very good, which facilitated task of the European mission during their meetings with the authorities represented by Ansar Allah and the General People's Congress. And added, she is ready to do everything in the power with the various humanitarian organizations, both those of the United Nations or other international NGOs to provide food and medicine for Yemen people.

She also expressed her thanks for the positive position of Ansar Allah and the General People's Congress who confirming their commitment to the peace process. She also called them to seize the opportunity to visit the new UN envoy to Yemen in the coming few days to find solution in order to end the ongoing war.

She also said " since the beginning of the war, the European Union has always stressed that the solution will be only via political one in Yemen where takes into consideration hopes and demands of the Yemeni people"

"The European Union has raised its aid for Yemen to 70 percent and plans to raise it to 71 percent this year in order to help displaced people and boost economic activity" she added.

She also remarked that the European Union's another message from this visit is to provide full support to the United Nations and its new envoy to Yemen who will lead the next negotiations to reach a political solution .As well as to provide all forms of support to the bodies and offices of the United Nations and other humanitarian organizations working in Yemen to give aid and distribution it according to principle Humanitarian work based on neutrality and transparency.

Finally, she expressed her admiration for the Yemeni people's dignity and patience in light of these very difficult situations. And that the best solution to be offered to the Yemeni people is peace.

SA

SABA
