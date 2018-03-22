Antonia Calvo: the solution in Yemen is not military



SANA'A, March 22 (Saba) –European Union Ambassador Antonia Calvo confirmed in a press statement before leaving Sanaa International Airport Tuesday March 21 that she was happy to visit Yemen and said that the program of her visiting prepared by the authorities here was very good, which facilitated task of the European mission during their meetings with the authorities represented by Ansar Allah and the General People's Congress. And added, she is ready to do everything in the power with the various humanitarian organizations, both those of the United Nations or other international NGOs to provide food and medicine for Yemen people.



She also expressed her thanks for the positive position of Ansar Allah and the General People's Congress who confirming their commitment to the peace process. She also called them to seize the opportunity to visit the new UN envoy to Yemen in the coming few days to find solution in order to end the ongoing war.



She also said " since the beginning of the war, the European Union has always stressed that the solution will be only via political one in Yemen where takes into consideration hopes and demands of the Yemeni people"



"The European Union has raised its aid for Yemen to 70 percent and plans to raise it to 71 percent this year in order to help displaced people and boost economic activity" she added.



She also remarked that the European Union's another message from this visit is to provide full support to the United Nations and its new envoy to Yemen who will lead the next negotiations to reach a political solution .As well as to provide all forms of support to the bodies and offices of the United Nations and other humanitarian organizations working in Yemen to give aid and distribution it according to principle Humanitarian work based on neutrality and transparency.



Finally, she expressed her admiration for the Yemeni people's dignity and patience in light of these very difficult situations. And that the best solution to be offered to the Yemeni people is peace.



