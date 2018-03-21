ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الأربعاء، 21 - مارس - 2018 الساعة 10:04:44م
صور استهداف الدفاعات الجوية لطائرة اف 15 في أجواء محافظة صعدة
استئناف المناورات العسكرية بين سول وواشنطن بداية الشهر المقبل
أعلنت سول اليوم أن المناورات العسكرية التي تجرى سنويا بين كوريا الجنوبية والولايات المتحدة والتي أرجئت العام الجاري إلى ما بعد انتهاء الألعاب الأولمبية الشتوية التي استضافتها كوريا الجنوبية، ستجري في بداية أبريل المقبل.
البرلمان الأوروبي يقر قواعد لمواجهة المنافسة "غير العادلة" بين شركات الطيران
أقرت لجنة النقل بالبرلمان الأوروبي اليوم الثلاثاء قواعد قد تفقد بموجبها شركات طيران غير أوروبية حقوق الطيران في الاتحاد إذا انخرطت هي أو الدول التي تنتمي إلها في ممارسات منافسة "غير عادلة".
فوز بوشار وبيتكوفيتش في تصفيات بطولة ميامي للتنس للسيدات
فازت الكندية أوجيني بوشار 6-2 و6-2 على الأمريكية آلي كيك، المشاركة ببطاقة دعوة، لتجتاز الدور الأول في تصفيات بطولة ميامي المفتوحة للتنس الليلة الماضية.
فعالية بجامعة صعدة بمرور ثلاثة أعوام من الصمود
تفقد سير الإمتحانات بجامعة 21 سبتمبر بصنعاء
مسيرة طلابية بصعدة بمرور ثلاثة أعوام من الصمود
جمعية المسيرة الخيرية تدشن مشروع توزيع 900 سلة غذائية بسفيان عمران
President calls for ending aggression forces’ control over Yemeni oil
[21/مارس/2018]
SANA'A, March 21 (Saba) – President of the Supreme Political Council Saleh Al-Sammad called on Wednesday the international community to end the control of the aggression forces over Yemen’s oil sources, which he considered a sovereign right.

This came during the president's meeting with Head of the European Union (EU) Delegation to Yemen, Antonia Calvo Puetra, and ambassadors of France and the Netherlands to Yemen, who are currently visiting Yemen.

The meeting discussed the situations on the Yemeni arena in light of the continuing aggression and all-out blockade imposed by the Saudi-led coalition on the country since three years, which exacerbated the suffering of Yemeni people.

The president called on the international community to stop wasting Yemen’s funds by the United Arab Emirates and the aggression forces.

Al-Sammad pointed out that the international organizations’ relief work is good, but it is not enough with respect to the magnitude of the humanitarian disaster caused by the aggression.

In this regard, the president directed the national salvation government to facilitate the international organizations’ work in the humanitarian aspect.

As for the political situation, the president said: “Our position is clear and we are with peace and extend our hands to the honorable peace. We must dispel fears from all sides and take the necessary guarantees to instill confidence.”

In the meeting, the president hailed the positive and humanitarian positions of some European countries, topped by the position of the Netherlands in the UN Human Rights Council.

For her part, head of the EU delegation affirmed that the solution in Yemen would only be political and peaceful away from violence.

She noted that the conflict in Yemen does not serve the Yemeni people, but rather contributes to the strengthening of the extremist forces in south Yemen, and this situation will disturb the international community as well as the Arab region and the Red Sea ports.

BA


Saba
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
تدمير منزلين بغارات لطيران العدوان بصعدة
[21/مارس/2018]
استشهاد مواطن بنيران حرس الحدود السعودي بصعدة
[21/مارس/2018]
استشهاد وإصابة خمسة مواطنين بغارة لطيران العدوان بنهم
[21/مارس/2018]
طيران العدوان يواصل غاراته الإجرامية على محافظات الجمهورية
[21/مارس/2018]
قافلة غذائية من أسرة شهيدين في ريمة للمرابطين في الجبهات
[20/مارس/2018]
