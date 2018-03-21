ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الأربعاء، 21 - مارس - 2018 الساعة 12:26:48م
مصرع وجرح عدد من جنود العدو ومرتزقته في عمليات عسكرية
نفذ الجيش واللجان الشعبية هجمات نوعية استهدفت تجمعات مرتزقة الجيش السعودي خلال الـ24 ساعة الماضية , ودكت المدفعية مواقع العدو ومرتزقته وكبدتهم خسائر في الأرواح والعتاد .
استئناف المناورات العسكرية بين سول وواشنطن بداية الشهر المقبل
أعلنت سول اليوم أن المناورات العسكرية التي تجرى سنويا بين كوريا الجنوبية والولايات المتحدة والتي أرجئت العام الجاري إلى ما بعد انتهاء الألعاب الأولمبية الشتوية التي استضافتها كوريا الجنوبية، ستجري في بداية أبريل المقبل.
البرلمان الأوروبي يقر قواعد لمواجهة المنافسة "غير العادلة" بين شركات الطيران
أقرت لجنة النقل بالبرلمان الأوروبي اليوم الثلاثاء قواعد قد تفقد بموجبها شركات طيران غير أوروبية حقوق الطيران في الاتحاد إذا انخرطت هي أو الدول التي تنتمي إلها في ممارسات منافسة "غير عادلة".
فوز بوشار وبيتكوفيتش في تصفيات بطولة ميامي للتنس للسيدات
فازت الكندية أوجيني بوشار 6-2 و6-2 على الأمريكية آلي كيك، المشاركة ببطاقة دعوة، لتجتاز الدور الأول في تصفيات بطولة ميامي المفتوحة للتنس الليلة الماضية.
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Saudi-led criminal airstrikes hit several provinces over Tuesday
[21/مارس/2018]

PROVINCES, March 21 (Saba) – US-backed, Saudi-led aggression warplanes continued their criminal raids on several provinces over the past 24 hours, targeting private and public property, according to military reports compound by Saba on Wednesday.

In Saada province, the hostile aircrafts waged five raids on Fara area of Kutaf district and two others on Talah areas of Sahar district.

A Saudi rockket and artillery bombing targeted several areas in the border district of Razih in the same province.

In Hajjah province, 11 airstrikes hit Harad and Medi districts.

In Hodaida province, an airstrike struck Aljah junction in Bait Alfaqi district.

In Mahweet province, seven airstrikes hit Bani Saad district.

In the border region of Najran, the enemy's fighter jets waged three raids on Alshabaka site.

BA


Saba
