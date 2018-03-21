Saudi-led criminal airstrikes hit several provinces over Tuesday [21/مارس/2018]



PROVINCES, March 21 (Saba) – US-backed, Saudi-led aggression warplanes continued their criminal raids on several provinces over the past 24 hours, targeting private and public property, according to military reports compound by Saba on Wednesday.



In Saada province, the hostile aircrafts waged five raids on Fara area of Kutaf district and two others on Talah areas of Sahar district.



A Saudi rockket and artillery bombing targeted several areas in the border district of Razih in the same province.



In Hajjah province, 11 airstrikes hit Harad and Medi districts.



In Hodaida province, an airstrike struck Aljah junction in Bait Alfaqi district.



In Mahweet province, seven airstrikes hit Bani Saad district.



In the border region of Najran, the enemy's fighter jets waged three raids on Alshabaka site.



BA





Saba