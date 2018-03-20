ابحث عن:
محلي
عربي ودولي
اقتصاد
رياضة
آخر تحديث: الثلاثاء، 20 - مارس - 2018 الساعة 11:48:45م
الرئيس الصماد يتقدم مراسم تشييع جثمان العلامة حمود المؤيد
شيع بالعاصمة صنعاء اليوم في موكب جنائزي مهيب تقدمه الأخ صالح الصماد رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى، جثمان العلامة حمود بن عباس المؤيد الذي وفاه الأجل أمس عن عمر ناهز 103 سنوات بعد حياة حافلة بالعطاء في المجال الديني والعلمي والفتاوى.
استئناف المناورات العسكرية بين سول وواشنطن بداية الشهر المقبل
أعلنت سول اليوم أن المناورات العسكرية التي تجرى سنويا بين كوريا الجنوبية والولايات المتحدة والتي أرجئت العام الجاري إلى ما بعد انتهاء الألعاب الأولمبية الشتوية التي استضافتها كوريا الجنوبية، ستجري في بداية أبريل المقبل.
البرلمان الأوروبي يقر قواعد لمواجهة المنافسة "غير العادلة" بين شركات الطيران
أقرت لجنة النقل بالبرلمان الأوروبي اليوم الثلاثاء قواعد قد تفقد بموجبها شركات طيران غير أوروبية حقوق الطيران في الاتحاد إذا انخرطت هي أو الدول التي تنتمي إلها في ممارسات منافسة "غير عادلة".
فوز بوشار وبيتكوفيتش في تصفيات بطولة ميامي للتنس للسيدات
فازت الكندية أوجيني بوشار 6-2 و6-2 على الأمريكية آلي كيك، المشاركة ببطاقة دعوة، لتجتاز الدور الأول في تصفيات بطولة ميامي المفتوحة للتنس الليلة الماضية.
آخر الأخبار:
تدمير آليتين للمرتزقة ومصرع طاقمها في خب والشعف بالجوف
مناقشة إحتياجات مديرية الزاهر بالجوف
محافظ الجوف يتفقد مشروع صيانة طريق أرحب -الحزم
إجتماع يناقش آلية تحصيل الإيرادات بالجوف
اسم المستخدم: كلمة المرور:
  Local
Political bureau of Ansar Allah offers his condolences to the death Assayed al-Moayed
[20/مارس/2018]

SANAA, Mar 20 (Saba) – The Political bureau of Ansar Allah sent a message of condolences to Yemeni society, the Islamic Ummah and the family in the death of the great religious scholar Assayed Hamoud Abbas Al-Moayad.

we send our condolences to the family of the deceased, may God have mercy on him, the Yemeni community and the Islamic nation, asking God to have mercy on him and inspire his family and relatives patience and tolerance. And unto God and to Him we shall return.

Mona M
Saba
  المزيد من (Local)

العدوان السعودي على اليمن
قافلة غذائية من أسرة شهيدين في ريمة للمرابطين في الجبهات
[20/مارس/2018]
وقفة طلابية أمام مكتب الأمم المتحدة بالعاصمة صنعاء
[20/مارس/2018]
طيران العدوان يستهدف صعدة ونجران بعشر غارات
[20/مارس/2018]
طيران العدوان يشن خمس غارات على خميس بني سعد بالمحويت
[20/مارس/2018]
طيران العدوان يشن غارة على مديرية بيت الفقيه بالحديدة
[20/مارس/2018]
عن وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ) | اتفاقية استخدام الموقع | الاتصال بنا
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © 1999 - 2018، وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ)
Powered by