Political bureau of Ansar Allah offers his condolences to the death Assayed al-Moayed [20/مارس/2018]



SANAA, Mar 20 (Saba) – The Political bureau of Ansar Allah sent a message of condolences to Yemeni society, the Islamic Ummah and the family in the death of the great religious scholar Assayed Hamoud Abbas Al-Moayad.



we send our condolences to the family of the deceased, may God have mercy on him, the Yemeni community and the Islamic nation, asking God to have mercy on him and inspire his family and relatives patience and tolerance. And unto God and to Him we shall return.



Mona M

Saba